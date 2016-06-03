The answer, I fear, is that new emoji have become merely an opportunity for good PR, a cute way of advertising tacos and ideology, voted on by a board of private interests. Largely made up of white, male engineers representing the titans of Silicon Valley, there are currently about a dozen full voting members on the Unicode Consortium who pay $18,000 a year for the privilege. That’s who gets to decide the future of the internet language.
